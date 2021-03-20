BlackRock Inc. Grows Holdings in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,721,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 819,088 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of Nordic American Tankers worth $25,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 326.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 11,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 8,977 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 30.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NAT opened at $3.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $537.79 million, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.64.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.99 million. Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 33.12%. As a group, analysts predict that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -114.29%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NAT. TheStreet downgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Nordic American Tankers from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Nordic American Tankers Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 23 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

