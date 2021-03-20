Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) PT Raised to $7.00 at Roth Capital

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from $6.50 to $7.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 60.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.63.

Shares of CPRX stock opened at $4.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.53. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $5.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.52.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.06 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 60.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,744,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,866,000 after purchasing an additional 274,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,632,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,668,000 after buying an additional 955,751 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,405,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,033,000 after buying an additional 620,239 shares during the period. HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $5,845,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 916,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 533,282 shares during the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome.

