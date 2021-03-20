BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Position in FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 576,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,514 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.12% of FRP worth $26,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new position in FRP during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Capco Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FRP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,116,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of FRP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in FRP by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in FRP by 38.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded FRP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th.

Shares of FRPH opened at $51.37 on Friday. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.09 and a 12 month high of $52.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.60. The stock has a market cap of $483.80 million, a PE ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 0.70.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.85 million for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 58.13% and a return on equity of 3.52%.

FRP Company Profile

FRP Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in various real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties.

