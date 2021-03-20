Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) Position Reduced by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,810,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279,028 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.63% of Brookfield Property REIT worth $27,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Brookfield Property REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Brookfield Property REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property REIT in the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Property REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPYU opened at $18.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Brookfield Property REIT Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $18.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Brookfield Property REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%.

Brookfield Property REIT Profile

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

