BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Position in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,329,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,102 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of One Liberty Properties worth $26,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLP. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in One Liberty Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in One Liberty Properties by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $70,020.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 154,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,246.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

OLP opened at $22.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $469.58 million, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.35. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.77 and a 52-week high of $24.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

OLP has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on One Liberty Properties from $16.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their target price on One Liberty Properties from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

