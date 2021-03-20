BlackRock Inc. Acquires 41,073 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,073 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $27,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,001,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

CNI stock opened at $116.82 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $67.50 and a one year high of $119.35. The firm has a market cap of $83.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.4803 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 41.00%.

CNI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Story: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.