Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,202 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.11% of Origin Bancorp worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 2.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 5,851 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Origin Bancorp by 4.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 456.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Shares of OBNK opened at $43.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.98 and a 52-week high of $44.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 1.14.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $67.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 5.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.54%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OBNK. Raymond James lifted their target price on Origin Bancorp from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.30.

Origin Bancorp Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.