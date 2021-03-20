James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey Sells 200,000 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total value of $49,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 202,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,204,579.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.72, for a total transaction of $45,144,000.00.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $224.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 356.89, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.94. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.11 and a 1 year high of $283.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. Square’s revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Square from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.16.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Hall Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth $293,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Square by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,689,000 after purchasing an additional 42,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Square during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,210,000. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

