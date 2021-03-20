Insider Selling: C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Director Sells $16,522,917.60 in Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 189,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total value of $16,522,917.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 321,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,052,152.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE AI opened at $74.52 on Friday. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.30 and a 12 month high of $183.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.28 and its 200 day moving average is $65.90.

Get C3.ai alerts:

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth $28,000.

AI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $151.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.33.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.