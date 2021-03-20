Insider Selling: MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total transaction of $10,376,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 785,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,560,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $510.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $541.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $529.40. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $275.49 and a fifty-two week high of $606.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.26 and a beta of 0.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $171.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.89%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $606.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $526.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,857,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,665,000 after purchasing an additional 530,363 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,072,000 after purchasing an additional 48,152 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,593,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $909,459,000 after purchasing an additional 16,426 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 2,386.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,212,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,392,000 after buying an additional 1,163,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. increased its position in MarketAxess by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,077,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,279,000 after acquiring an additional 237,394 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide.

