BlackRock Inc. Acquires 12,652 Shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,825,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 12,652 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.79% of Ryerson worth $24,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Ryerson by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ryerson by 28.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 729,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 160,215 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Ryerson by 12.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in Ryerson by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 45,500 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 88,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ryerson stock opened at $17.59 on Friday. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. The company has a market capitalization of $670.48 million, a P/E ratio of -29.32 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.02.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.54). Ryerson had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.16%. On average, analysts predict that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ryerson from $9.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

