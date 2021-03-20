Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 11,298 Shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) by 46.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,298 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sierra Bancorp were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 3.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 4.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 400.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 7.3% in the third quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 79,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp stock opened at $27.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.66 million, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.14. Sierra Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.27 and a 52 week high of $29.42.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 26.64%. The business had revenue of $34.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.80 million. Research analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Julie G. Castle bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.37 per share, with a total value of $44,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,740. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Olague sold 1,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $36,984.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,803.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 6,000 shares of company stock worth $136,420. 10.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Sierra Bancorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

