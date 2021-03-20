Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 68,461 Shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) by 66.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68,461 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Farmland Partners worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Farmland Partners by 2.6% during the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,954,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,676,000 after acquiring an additional 75,265 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,961,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,064,000 after buying an additional 46,922 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Farmland Partners by 73.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 98,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 41,700 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP raised its position in Farmland Partners by 6.7% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 517,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 32,432 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 26,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FPI opened at $11.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.08 and a 200 day moving average of $8.88. The company has a market capitalization of $341.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.26 and a beta of 0.84. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $14.85.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.16). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 3.39%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Farmland Partners Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

FPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Farmland Partners from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

