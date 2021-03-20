BlackRock Inc. Boosts Position in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) by 84.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,662,903 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,220,821 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.16% of Telefônica Brasil worth $23,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Telefônica Brasil by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 385,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 123,796 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Telefônica Brasil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,093,569 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after buying an additional 27,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VIV opened at $8.54 on Friday. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $9.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.97%.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1707 per share. This is a positive change from Telefônica Brasil’s previous — dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is presently 98.55%.

VIV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Telefônica Brasil in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

