PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) PT Raised to $12.00 at Morgan Stanley

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.57% from the stock’s previous close.

PAE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut PAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut PAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.10.

Shares of NASDAQ PAE opened at $8.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.16. PAE has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.99 million, a PE ratio of 123.71 and a beta of 1.28.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.15). As a group, research analysts forecast that PAE will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAE. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in PAE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $611,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in PAE by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 642,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 62,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in PAE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAE Incorporated provides operational solutions and outsourced services for the United States government, other allied governments, international organizations, and companies. The company operates through two segment, Global Mission Services and National Security Solutions. The Global Mission Services segment is involved in logistics and stability operations, including lifecycle logistics operations, humanitarian, and stability operations; infrastructure management, such as mission operations support, space development and operations, and test and training ranges; and force readiness comprising the maintenance and repair of military and civilian vehicle fleets and aircraft.

