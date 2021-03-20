Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at HC Wainwright

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) had its price objective boosted by HC Wainwright from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Protagonist Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.22.

Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $31.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 1.56. Protagonist Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.44 and a one year high of $31.60.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.48). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 252.03% and a negative return on equity of 54.00%. As a group, research analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sarah B. Noonberg sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $119,709.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,709. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 24,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $611,211.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 450,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,094,354. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTGX. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 730.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 302.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 7,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

