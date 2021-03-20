PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PetIQ, Inc. is a pet medication and wellness company. Its product consists of Rx Medications, OTC Medications and Supplies, Health and Wellness Products. The Company serves retail stores across the mass, club, grocery, pharmacy and e-commerce channels. PetIQ, Inc. is based in Eagle, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.40.

PetIQ stock opened at $36.29 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. PetIQ has a twelve month low of $15.83 and a twelve month high of $39.29.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $164.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.48 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. Equities analysts expect that PetIQ will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John Newland sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,844. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Susan Sholtis sold 10,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $387,357.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 15,697 shares in the company, valued at $565,719.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,586,735 shares of company stock worth $55,895,506. Insiders own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of PetIQ by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in PetIQ by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in PetIQ by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in PetIQ by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in PetIQ by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. The company offers prescription pet medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars.

