Craig Hallum Cuts Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target to $49.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price objective cut by Craig Hallum from $88.00 to $49.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PLUG. TheStreet lowered Plug Power from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $29.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Plug Power from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley upped their price target on Plug Power from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist lowered Plug Power from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.27.

Plug Power stock opened at $38.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.00 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.49. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 37.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Plug Power news, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 573,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $37,732,499.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,280 shares in the company, valued at $56,294,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $704,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 899,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,362,025.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 966,881 shares of company stock valued at $52,087,130 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 639,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,028,000 after acquiring an additional 69,000 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,683,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $57,099,000 after acquiring an additional 93,535 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth about $492,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth about $640,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 480.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 368,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,490,000 after buying an additional 304,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

