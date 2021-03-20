Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $214.49 Million

Equities analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) will report sales of $214.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $235.18 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $185.00 million. Hilton Grand Vacations posted sales of $351.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hilton Grand Vacations.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.43 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 2.17%. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hilton Grand Vacations currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HGV. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 292.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,597,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,866 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 1,668,763.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,835,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,551,000 after buying an additional 1,835,640 shares during the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,986,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,815 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,770,000. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,530,000. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HGV opened at $39.13 on Friday. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12-month low of $12.03 and a 12-month high of $42.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 139.75 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.14. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.