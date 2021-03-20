Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bicycle Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing medicines, referred to as Bicycles(R) for diseases which are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on BCYC. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.00.

NASDAQ BCYC opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.61. The firm has a market cap of $553.93 million, a P/E ratio of -12.56 and a beta of -0.21.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.36). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.73% and a negative net margin of 321.26%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $260,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,024,910.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,431,292 in the last three months. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCYC. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,972,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 240.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,363,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,968,000 after acquiring an additional 962,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 17,520 shares during the last quarter. 42.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

