Zacks Investment Research Lowers Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is a biologics platform company developing biosimilar therapeutics. Its clinical stage pipeline consists of CHS-0214 in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis; CHS-1420 that has completed a Phase I study to treat psoriasis or rheumatoid arthritis; and CHS-1701 which has completed a Phase I study for the treatment of breast cancer patients. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.43.

CHRS stock opened at $15.44 on Tuesday. Coherus BioSciences has a twelve month low of $12.73 and a twelve month high of $22.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.77.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.13). Coherus BioSciences had a net margin of 33.06% and a return on equity of 90.98%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coherus BioSciences news, insider Vladimir Vexler sold 114,240 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $1,856,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 46,144 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $920,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,884 shares of company stock worth $2,821,823. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 171.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

