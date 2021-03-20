Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Coverage Initiated at Stephens

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 36.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Beyond Meat from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Beyond Meat from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research downgraded Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Beyond Meat presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.63.

Shares of NASDAQ BYND opened at $139.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -309.76 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.04. Beyond Meat has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $221.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.21). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total transaction of $643,547.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,251,881.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dariush Ajami sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.03, for a total value of $2,190,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,974 shares in the company, valued at $11,164,835.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,570 shares of company stock worth $6,985,247 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,322,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,268 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 40.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,717,000 after purchasing an additional 605,212 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth about $60,784,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 91.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 742,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,216,000 after purchasing an additional 353,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth about $28,656,000. 42.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

