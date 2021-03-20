Morgan Stanley Increases BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Price Target to $100.00

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Shares of BOKF stock opened at $96.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.44 and its 200 day moving average is $70.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.58. BOK Financial has a 12-month low of $34.57 and a 12-month high of $98.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $494.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.87 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BOK Financial will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,462,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,603,000 after acquiring an additional 271,089 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,450,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,349,000 after buying an additional 87,895 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,376,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,258,000 after buying an additional 58,325 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,368,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,720,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,211,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,941,000 after buying an additional 63,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

