C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “C4 Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on harnessing the body’s natural regulation of protein levels to develop novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions and other diseases. C4 Therapeutics Inc. is based in WATERTOWN, Mass. “

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of CCCC opened at $38.75 on Tuesday. C4 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $22.40 and a twelve month high of $48.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

