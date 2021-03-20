Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telenor ASA is a leading telecommunications company in Norway, which is among the most advanced telecommunications markets in the world. It is a provider of mobile communications services worldwide. The Company has four segments: mobile communication, fixed line communication, TV-based activities (Broadcast), and others. The Telenor Group is dynamic and flexible in its business approach, always exploring new markets and new technologies to make long-term investments. This is part of the reason why Telenor has grown from a national telephone service company in Norway to one of the world’s largest mobile provider. The Telenor Group is now a driving force in the industry, engaging in pioneering research and technology development and other areas that are important to develop the core business of Telenor further. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TELNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. HSBC raised shares of Telenor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telenor ASA has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

TELNY stock opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Telenor ASA has a 52-week low of $12.61 and a 52-week high of $18.43. The firm has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.53.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 27.33%. On average, analysts anticipate that Telenor ASA will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

