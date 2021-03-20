Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) PT Raised to $133.00

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from $126.00 to $133.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TRRSF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Trisura Group in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Trisura Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $129.60.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

Shares of Trisura Group stock opened at $95.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.73. Trisura Group has a 52 week low of $21.69 and a 52 week high of $102.21.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.