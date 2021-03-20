Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Zalando from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Grupo Santander cut shares of Zalando from a hold rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.00.

Get Zalando alerts:

Shares of ZLNDY opened at $50.23 on Wednesday. Zalando has a one year low of $15.64 and a one year high of $62.33. The company has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.31 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.44.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

Featured Story: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.