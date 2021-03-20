Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Peel Hunt cut shares of Whitbread from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a sell rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Whitbread alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:WTBDY opened at $11.73 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.59 and its 200 day moving average is $9.72. Whitbread has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $12.75.

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates approximately 820 hotels with 78,500 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.