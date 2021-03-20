Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.50 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) will report $29.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $27.90 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners reported sales of $35.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full year sales of $122.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $117.15 million to $130.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $125.98 million, with estimates ranging from $124.43 million to $128.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

KRP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Kimbell Royalty Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimbell Royalty Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 26.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 175,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 37,134 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,130 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 8,952 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,123 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 106,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 289.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,683 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 27,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.14. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $11.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average of $8.06.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 8.9 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.