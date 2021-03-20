Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.00.

Get Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SARTF opened at $426.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $214.10 and a 1-year high of $550.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.87 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $463.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $401.08.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

Featured Article: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.