Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) PT Raised to $135.00 at Morgan Stanley

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $127.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.53.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $121.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.55 and a 200 day moving average of $114.73. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $66.04 and a 12 month high of $129.12. The firm has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $50,797.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,347,482.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,234 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $729,752.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,421 shares in the company, valued at $4,848,742.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,191 shares of company stock worth $847,537 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,952,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $983,784,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027,025 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,760,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,019,000 after purchasing an additional 288,536 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,585,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,569 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,482,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,127,000 after purchasing an additional 21,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $239,058,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

