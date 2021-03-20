Jefferies Financial Group Increases Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Price Target to $215.00

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.47% from the stock’s previous close.
BFAM has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.63.
BFAM stock opened at $167.36 on Thursday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1-year low of $68.13 and a 1-year high of $182.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.07, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.41.
In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 6,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $1,114,388.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,014 shares in the company, valued at $16,370,387. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $321,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,069,186.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,256 shares of company stock worth $9,832,867 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 179.7% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 797.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 32,943 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000.
About Bright Horizons Family Solutions
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.
Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?
Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.