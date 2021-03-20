Jefferies Financial Group Increases Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Price Target to $215.00

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.47% from the stock’s previous close.

BFAM has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.63.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

BFAM stock opened at $167.36 on Thursday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1-year low of $68.13 and a 1-year high of $182.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.07, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.41.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.79. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.35%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 6,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $1,114,388.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,014 shares in the company, valued at $16,370,387. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $321,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,069,186.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,256 shares of company stock worth $9,832,867 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 179.7% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 797.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 32,943 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.