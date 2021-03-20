Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) had its price target lifted by analysts at Craig Hallum from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 73.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $46.00 to $71.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

Shares of OTCMKTS GTBIF opened at $34.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.21. Green Thumb Industries has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $39.11.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05.

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

