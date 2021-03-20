Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Relmada Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage, public specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is developing LevoCap ER, an abuse resistant, once-a-day sustained release dosage form of the opioid analgesic levorphanol; d-methadone, the NDMA receptor antagonist for neurophatic pain; BuTab ER, an oral dosage form of the opioid analgesic buprenorphine and MepiGel, a FDA Orphan Drug designated topical formulation of the local anesthetic mepivacaine. Relmada Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York. “

Relmada Therapeutics stock opened at $36.57 on Wednesday. Relmada Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $25.88 and a 12 month high of $54.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.97 million, a PE ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 0.53.

In other Relmada Therapeutics news, Director Paul Edward Kelly sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,042.03, for a total value of $6,388,263.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 151,380 shares in the company, valued at $460,502,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sergio Traversa sold 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $77,208.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,851.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,287 shares of company stock valued at $8,202,051 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLMD. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 707.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 54,281 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 6.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,373,000 after buying an additional 17,550 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 12.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

