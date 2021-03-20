Telsey Advisory Group Boosts Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $120.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SBUX. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.54.

Starbucks stock opened at $106.34 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $54.00 and a fifty-two week high of $112.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.52. The company has a market capitalization of $125.19 billion, a PE ratio of 138.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Front Barnett Associates LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $519,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 5,517 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

