Morgan Stanley Increases SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target to $510.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $500.00 to $510.00 in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 6.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SIVB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays downgraded SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $305.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $440.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $494.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.81.

SIVB opened at $544.61 on Thursday. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $135.63 and a 52 week high of $577.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $510.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $375.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $3.65. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.40 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.85, for a total value of $5,554,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 3,158 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.59, for a total value of $1,489,281.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,596,869.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,580 shares of company stock valued at $22,350,987. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 47.2% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 40.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 61,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

