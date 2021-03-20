RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RADA. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on RADA Electronic Industries from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Alliance Global Partners restated a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RADA Electronic Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.80.

RADA Electronic Industries stock opened at $12.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.92 million, a P/E ratio of 208.67 and a beta of 1.09. RADA Electronic Industries has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $14.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.44 and a 200-day moving average of $9.02.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 4.02%. On average, equities research analysts expect that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RADA. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

