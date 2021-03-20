Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Sets New 1-Year High at $123.12

Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $123.12 and last traded at $122.87, with a volume of 4221 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.29.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $83.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.78.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.72%.

In other news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $286,466.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,618,271.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 21,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,011.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,762.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,148,649. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,677,000 after purchasing an additional 154,554 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,054,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,328,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

