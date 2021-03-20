PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Shares Gap Down to $4.31

Shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.31, but opened at $3.74. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.78, with a volume of 72,345 shares traded.
PHAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average of $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.85.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 300,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 42,674 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 616.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 35,284 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.
About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS)
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiopulmonary diseases. Its lead product candidate is PB2452, a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients experiencing uncontrolled bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or emergency surgery.
