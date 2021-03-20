PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Shares Gap Down to $4.31

Shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.31, but opened at $3.74. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.78, with a volume of 72,345 shares traded.

PHAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average of $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.85.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.33). Sell-side analysts anticipate that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 300,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 42,674 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 616.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 35,284 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiopulmonary diseases. Its lead product candidate is PB2452, a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients experiencing uncontrolled bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or emergency surgery.

