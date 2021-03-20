Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) Shares Gap Up to $3.21

Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.21, but opened at $3.98. Evolving Systems shares last traded at $4.55, with a volume of 213,563 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.05 million, a PE ratio of -39.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVOL. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolving Systems during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Evolving Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Emerald Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evolving Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Evolving Systems by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,001,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 223,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Evolving Systems, Inc provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable network operators in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM/eSIM activation solution.

