Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from C$40.00 to C$55.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Ag Growth International traded as high as C$48.47 and last traded at C$46.43, with a volume of 87192 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$44.61.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ag Growth International from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$50.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$41.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ag Growth International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.25.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$39.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.82. The stock has a market cap of C$844.61 million and a PE ratio of -15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.97, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -35.74%.

About Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

