Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Hits New 1-Year High at $27.11

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.11 and last traded at $27.11, with a volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.95.

NOMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.78.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 10.37%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 44.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 521,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,278,000 after acquiring an additional 160,374 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 6.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 65.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 26,960 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 11.1% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomad Foods Company Profile (NYSE:NOMD)

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.