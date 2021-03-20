Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $267.06

Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $267.06 and last traded at $265.46, with a volume of 4987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $256.82.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COHR shares. Barclays upgraded Coherent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark cut Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank cut Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Coherent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.56.

The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $234.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. The business had revenue of $326.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Coherent by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,214,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $332,230,000 after buying an additional 26,163 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coherent by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,673,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $251,027,000 after buying an additional 88,797 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coherent by 15.4% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 605,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,126,000 after acquiring an additional 80,559 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent during the fourth quarter valued at $43,544,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Coherent by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 230,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,193,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Coherent Company Profile (NASDAQ:COHR)

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

