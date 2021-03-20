Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $267.06

Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $267.06 and last traded at $265.46, with a volume of 4987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $256.82.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COHR shares. Barclays upgraded Coherent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark cut Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank cut Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Coherent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.56.
The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $234.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 2.93.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Coherent by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,214,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $332,230,000 after buying an additional 26,163 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coherent by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,673,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $251,027,000 after buying an additional 88,797 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coherent by 15.4% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 605,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,126,000 after acquiring an additional 80,559 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent during the fourth quarter valued at $43,544,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Coherent by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 230,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,193,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.
Coherent Company Profile (NASDAQ:COHR)
Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.
