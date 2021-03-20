KeyCorp Comments on Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Williams-Sonoma in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $2.07 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.11.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $174.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Williams-Sonoma has a one year low of $34.50 and a one year high of $177.88. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.73. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 43.80%.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.36, for a total transaction of $1,730,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,294 shares in the company, valued at $47,792,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 594.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

