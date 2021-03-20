Reviewing Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) & The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO)

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) and The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Chatham Lodging Trust and The GEO Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chatham Lodging Trust 0 4 1 0 2.20 The GEO Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Chatham Lodging Trust currently has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential downside of 25.69%. The GEO Group has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 84.50%. Given The GEO Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The GEO Group is more favorable than Chatham Lodging Trust.

Volatility and Risk

Chatham Lodging Trust has a beta of 2.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The GEO Group has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Chatham Lodging Trust and The GEO Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chatham Lodging Trust -39.04% -10.16% -5.14% The GEO Group 5.81% 16.58% 3.74%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chatham Lodging Trust and The GEO Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chatham Lodging Trust $328.33 million 2.02 $18.70 million $1.85 7.64 The GEO Group $2.48 billion 0.40 $166.60 million $2.75 2.96

The GEO Group has higher revenue and earnings than Chatham Lodging Trust. The GEO Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chatham Lodging Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.0% of Chatham Lodging Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.6% of The GEO Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Chatham Lodging Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of The GEO Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

The GEO Group beats Chatham Lodging Trust on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs. GEO's worldwide operations include the ownership and/or management of 123 facilities totaling approximately 93,000 beds, including projects under development, with a workforce of approximately 23,000 professionals.

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.