Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $37.42 Million

Brokerages forecast that Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) will announce sales of $37.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Broadwind’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $37.30 million to $37.54 million. Broadwind reported sales of $48.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadwind will report full year sales of $174.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $173.40 million to $176.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $199.94 million, with estimates ranging from $191.60 million to $208.27 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Broadwind.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 0.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BWEN shares. HC Wainwright cut shares of Broadwind from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Broadwind from $4.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadwind has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.63.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Broadwind by 4,711.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Broadwind in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Broadwind by 49.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6,082 shares in the last quarter. 40.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BWEN opened at $5.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.75. Broadwind has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $12.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $95.87 million, a P/E ratio of -94.32 and a beta of 1.72.

About Broadwind

Broadwind, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

