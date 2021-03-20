Adecco Group’s (AHEXY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AHEXY. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Adecco Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Adecco Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Monday, January 11th. HSBC cut Adecco Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of Adecco Group stock opened at $34.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 570.00 and a beta of 1.43. Adecco Group has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $34.75.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services worldwide. It provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and other services. The company offers workplace solutions for candidates in skilled and unskilled roles across industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under the Adia brand name.

