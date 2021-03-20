Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Cut to “Hold” at TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Air Canada in a report on Thursday, December 17th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Air Canada in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised Air Canada from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Air Canada from $50.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Air Canada from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.13.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACDVF opened at $22.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.46. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of $8.48 and a fifty-two week high of $24.82.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($3.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $634.62 million during the quarter. Air Canada had a negative return on equity of 86.60% and a negative net margin of 34.54%.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

