Boral (OTCMKTS:BOALY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Boral (OTCMKTS:BOALY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:BOALY opened at $17.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.42. Boral has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $17.50.
Boral Company Profile
