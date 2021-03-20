Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $86.05

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $86.05 and last traded at $85.83, with a volume of 260 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.20.

WTFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.70.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.12.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $417.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.18 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.56%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total value of $587,414.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,132.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 6,153.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 296.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.